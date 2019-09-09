Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 30,670 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,670 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 33.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,171,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,908,000 after buying an additional 292,076 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 229,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 113,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $771,000. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 3,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $98,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark C. Mckenna sold 10,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $235,174.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,103.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $410,355. 11.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BHC stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $22.05. 64,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a positive return on equity of 52.12%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price objective on Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bausch Health Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.80 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.68.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

