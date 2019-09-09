Schroder Investment Management Group Takes Position in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the second quarter valued at $34,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RBC traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $73.01. 22,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,098. Regal Beloit Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $87.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $873.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 target price on Regal Beloit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.80.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

