SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $205.00

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. Over the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a market cap of $18,471.00 and approximately $205.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

