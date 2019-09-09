Scroll (SCRL) Price Tops $0.12

Scroll (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. Scroll has a total market capitalization of $17.24 million and approximately $105,841.00 worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Scroll has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Scroll token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN, IDEX and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00216453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.02 or 0.01264111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000581 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00088201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017389 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About Scroll

Scroll was first traded on April 17th, 2018. Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,335,366 tokens. The official website for Scroll is www.scroll.network. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll. Scroll’s official message board is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla.

Scroll Token Trading

Scroll can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Hotbit, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scroll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scroll using one of the exchanges listed above.

