SCS Capital Management LLC Invests $2.71 Million in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,000. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF makes up 0.1% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. SCS Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $10,267,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,563,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 23,042 shares during the period.

ESGV stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.11. 9,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,968. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average is $50.30. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $53.11.

