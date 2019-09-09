Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.71 and last traded at $15.71, 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26.

Securitas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCTBF)

Securitas AB provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

