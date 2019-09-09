Seele Market Cap Tops $18.02 Million (SEELE)

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Seele has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Seele token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, HADAX, Hotbit and IDEX. Seele has a market cap of $18.02 million and $8.81 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Seele alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00038861 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.15 or 0.04654423 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000126 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Seele Profile

Seele (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 695,055,692 tokens. The official message board for Seele is medium.com/seeletech. Seele’s official website is seele.pro. The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Seele Token Trading

Seele can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HADAX, Hotbit, DDEX, CoinBene and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.