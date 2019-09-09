Seeyond Buys 15,853 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,853 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.8% of Seeyond’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Seeyond’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

NYSE PG traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.17. 6,643,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,994,967. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.84. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $78.49 and a 1-year high of $123.43. The firm has a market cap of $307.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $16,712,928.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,197,461 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

