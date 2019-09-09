Seeyond Buys 5,085 Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Seeyond boosted its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the quarter. Bunge comprises approximately 0.6% of Seeyond’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Seeyond’s holdings in Bunge were worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 65.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 756.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 333.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 8,370.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

BG stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.10. 910,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,436. Bunge Ltd has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $72.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

In related news, Director Grain Co Continental acquired 20,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.27 per share, with a total value of $1,045,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,931,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,481,471.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

