Seeyond Decreases Stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Seeyond lowered its stake in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,296 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 715,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in UGI by 2,296.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 35,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in UGI by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in UGI by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 162,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 37,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in UGI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 173,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. ValuEngine lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of UGI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

In other UGI news, Director Anne Pol sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $357,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,952 shares in the company, valued at $420,819.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $1,350,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.35. 1,916,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,523. UGI Corp has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $59.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.50.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

