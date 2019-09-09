Seeyond Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,534.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNF traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.96. 1,239,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,117. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $45.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on FNF. Compass Point upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.39.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

