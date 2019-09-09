Seeyond Lowers Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Seeyond trimmed its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,835 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,560,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,543,210,000 after buying an additional 589,516 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Southern by 24.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,907,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,763,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,667 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Southern by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,493,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,614,000 after acquiring an additional 344,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,132,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,710,000 after acquiring an additional 64,362 shares during the period. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 3,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $212,985.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at $777,862.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 336,550 shares of company stock worth $18,951,778. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SO stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.02. 4,454,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,706,276. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.17. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SO. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 price target on shares of Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.30.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

