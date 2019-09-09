Seeyond Sells 11,852 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Seeyond reduced its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,852 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in SYSCO by 27.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in SYSCO by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 60,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SYSCO alerts:

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.60.

In other news, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,161.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

SYY traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,777,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,531. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.45. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.65 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 2.79%. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.