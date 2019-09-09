Seeyond Sells 8,539 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Seeyond lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,539 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional grew its position in American Tower by 54.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $8.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $224.00. 2,828,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,491. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $140.40 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The company has a market cap of $104.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $11,568,013.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,440,379.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Macnab sold 5,953 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $1,342,163.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,321.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,354 shares of company stock worth $28,232,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.87.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.