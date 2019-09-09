Seeyond Sells 9,703 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Seeyond lowered its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 31.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,703 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in DTE Energy by 1,890.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,734,000 after acquiring an additional 302,540 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,293,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,338,000 after buying an additional 194,255 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 37.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,011,000 after buying an additional 180,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 15.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,196,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,649,000 after buying an additional 157,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,174,000 after buying an additional 150,611 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.95 per share, for a total transaction of $199,733.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,683.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $1,472,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 80,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,576.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,999. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. DTE Energy Co has a twelve month low of $106.41 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.22.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of DTE Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $124.00 to $122.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.64.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

