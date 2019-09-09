Selfkey (KEY) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Selfkey has a total market cap of $4.49 million and $315,015.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Selfkey has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. One Selfkey token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, Tidex, IDEX and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,868,184,469 tokens. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, ABCC, IDEX, Binance, Tidex, OKEx and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

