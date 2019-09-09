Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.25

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMICY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 137632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Semiconductor Manufacturing International had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $790.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products.

