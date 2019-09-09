Sernova (CVE:SVA) Shares Down 2.5%

Sernova Corp. (CVE:SVA) shares fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, 127,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 318,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 million and a PE ratio of -9.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.20.

About Sernova (CVE:SVA)

Sernova Corp., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercializing of its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies, including therapeutic cells and local immune protection. The company is developing a Cell Pouch system that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of type-1 diabetes.

