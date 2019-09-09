Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) Receives GBX 2,071.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,071.67 ($27.07).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SVT. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 2,050 ($26.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Severn Trent to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

In other news, insider James Bowling sold 5,123 shares of Severn Trent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,035 ($26.59), for a total value of £104,253.05 ($136,225.08).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,024.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,016.98. Severn Trent has a 52-week low of GBX 1,758 ($22.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,153 ($28.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 530.38. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.43.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

