Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.59

Shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and traded as high as $10.10. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 1,715 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Siebert Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 20.62, a quick ratio of 20.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.88 million, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.17.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 63.11% and a net margin of 37.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Siebert Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 17.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

About Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company offers online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

