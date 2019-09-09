Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €105.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup set a €138.00 ($160.47) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nord/LB set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($161.63) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €119.48 ($138.93).

Siemens has a fifty-two week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a fifty-two week high of €133.39 ($155.10). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €92.53 and a 200-day moving average price of €99.54.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

