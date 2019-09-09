Simmons Bank Acquires 620 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,445 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 3.2% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Exelon by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 33,723 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 33,094 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,475,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,352.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,705,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,873,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

Shares of EXC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.03. 3,923,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,409,638. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $42.19 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.47%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

