Simmons Bank Acquires 67 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,431,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,341,383,000 after purchasing an additional 416,095 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 16.6% during the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Watch Point Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 8,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 59,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.80.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $8.02 on Monday, hitting $283.36. 4,793,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,468,736. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $171.89 and a 1-year high of $293.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total transaction of $13,470,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,844,376. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,770 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $789,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,281 shares of company stock worth $55,260,958 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

