Simmons Bank Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,029,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,251. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.26. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $58.54 and a one year high of $98.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.07). Comerica had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stephens set a $78.00 price objective on Comerica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Comerica to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.05.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

