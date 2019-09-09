Simmons Bank Has $680,000 Stock Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded down $2.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.20. 2,838,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,725. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $89.93. The firm has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $47,712.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,990.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $696,658.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,797 shares of company stock worth $1,370,513 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price target on Baxter International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.