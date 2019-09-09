Simmons Bank Lowers Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Simmons Bank trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in FedEx by 2,614.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,499,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $574,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370,929 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,740,543 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $497,162,000 after acquiring an additional 792,575 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,548,876 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $280,985,000 after acquiring an additional 601,465 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,986,887 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after acquiring an additional 564,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 269.9% in the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 659,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 481,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stephens set a $210.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $192.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

FedEx stock traded up $5.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,169,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $147.82 and a 52-week high of $259.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.86 and a 200 day moving average of $171.43.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

