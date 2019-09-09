Simmons Bank Purchases 1,475 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in VF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in VF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,442,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $475,435,000 after acquiring an additional 158,809 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in VF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 169,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in VF by 10.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,622,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,089,000 after acquiring an additional 244,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in VF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 215,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after acquiring an additional 88,961 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other VF news, VP Curtis A. Holtz sold 40,003 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $3,330,249.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,394,849.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Laura C. Meagher sold 6,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $558,510.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,687.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,772,660 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of VF to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VF in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $104.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded up $2.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.63. 2,312,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,354. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $67.18 and a 12 month high of $96.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. VF’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

