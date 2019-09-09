SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.0276 on Major Exchanges (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 11% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $14.90 million and approximately $161,003.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Tidex, Liqui and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00216545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.01304392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00087717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017577 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET was first traded on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, DragonEX, Kucoin, Binance, Liqui, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

