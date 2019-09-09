SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 451.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 450.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2,716.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, VP Greg Weller sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $66,430.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,407,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,696,937.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,184. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SITE traded up $1.55 on Monday, reaching $78.58. The stock had a trading volume of 128,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.50. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $93.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.03.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $752.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.03 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SITE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.90.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

