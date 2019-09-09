Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.19

Skyharbour Resources Ltd (CVE:SYH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 1068200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.33.

About Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH)

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

