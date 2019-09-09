Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) Given a $34.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price objective on Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WORK. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Slack in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Slack from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on Slack in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Slack in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Slack presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.47.

Shares of NASDAQ WORK traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.38. 14,812,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,094,311. Slack has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.97.

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $134.82 million during the quarter.

In other Slack news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 1,360,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $53,170,714.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 27,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $782,209.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 208,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,926,112.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,127,654 shares of company stock valued at $274,137,436 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,837,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,083,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

