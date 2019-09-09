SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Sees Large Volume Increase

SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 807,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 609,221 shares.The stock last traded at $17.64 and had previously closed at $17.44.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.51 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 67.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,158,000 after buying an additional 1,874,976 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 4,126.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,358,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,676 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,604,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,146,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SolarWinds by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,231,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,032,000 after purchasing an additional 48,960 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.