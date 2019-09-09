Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,568 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Sonos were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SONO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 610.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sonos by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Sonos by 37.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SONO traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.75. 1,169,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,889. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.46. Sonos Inc has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $21.38.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $260.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.54 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonos Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 16,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $193,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SONO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Sonos from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Sonos from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

