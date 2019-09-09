South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 33,720 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,720 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.28% of Eastman Chemical worth $30,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Davy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,136,000. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 26,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup set a $78.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 target price on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,661. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $61.22 and a twelve month high of $100.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.25.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

