South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 43,200 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,276 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.06% of FedEx worth $24,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 27.5% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 283 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in FedEx by 4.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,661 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 7.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 977 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $5.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,924. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.43. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $147.82 and a 12-month high of $259.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $131.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

