South Dakota Investment Council Buys 1,640 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.08% of State Street worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in State Street by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in State Street by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,529,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. State Street Corp has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $90.20.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $29,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,468.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $1,293,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $577,375 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

