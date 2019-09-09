South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,962 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,214 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.05% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $21,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,721,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,675,000 after buying an additional 655,356 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,795,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,712,000 after purchasing an additional 145,787 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,001,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,353,000 after acquiring an additional 129,286 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.6% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,550,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,439,000 after acquiring an additional 185,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,461,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,504,000 after acquiring an additional 293,957 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price objective on Bank of New York Mellon and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.73.

BK stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.48. 7,858,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,914,404. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.04. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $54.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.94 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman William M. Daley bought 11,350 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $509,955.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $14,882,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 539,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,184,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.