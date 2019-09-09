South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 16.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 291,824 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 56,804 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.1% of South Dakota Investment Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Visa were worth $50,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.57.

Shares of V traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,993,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,560,173. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $121.60 and a 1-year high of $187.05. The stock has a market cap of $366.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

