South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,558 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 84,170 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.8% of South Dakota Investment Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $40,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19.2% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,281,706 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $244,614,000 after buying an additional 688,375 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 252,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 481,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,505,000 after acquiring an additional 44,265 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 62,206 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,185,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,686,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.55 and a 200-day moving average of $57.35. The firm has a market cap of $242.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. UBS Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $78,444.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,788.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,038 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

