Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Stock Position Cut by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,154 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 15,793 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Southwest Airlines worth $15,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,073.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.08.

NYSE:LUV traded up $0.94 on Monday, hitting $53.08. 3,028,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,249,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.82.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.