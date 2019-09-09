SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) is SCS Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 406,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 4.1% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $118,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $298.20. 47,361,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,949,617. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $233.76 and a fifty-two week high of $302.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.43.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

