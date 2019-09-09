Spectrecoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,463.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001984 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Bisq and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $4.59 million and $4,463.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007402 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020136 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010362 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.94 or 0.02172113 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000579 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00021416 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002624 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Bisq and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.