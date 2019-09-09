SportyCo Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. SportyCo has a market capitalization of $37,366.00 and approximately $166.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SportyCo token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including ChaoEX, OKEx, Kucoin and Livecoin. Over the last week, SportyCo has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SportyCo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00216050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.00 or 0.01240378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00089043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017536 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000377 BTC.

SportyCo Profile

SportyCo’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. The official website for SportyCo is www.sportyco.io. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io.

Buying and Selling SportyCo

SportyCo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Coinbe, OKEx, Kucoin, ChaoEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SportyCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SportyCo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.