Spring Creek Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,115,000. Allergan comprises approximately 9.1% of Spring Creek Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allergan by 42.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,042,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,611,000 after buying an additional 1,788,265 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allergan by 8.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,167,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,141,000 after purchasing an additional 726,688 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allergan in the second quarter worth about $105,748,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Allergan by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,743,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,422,000 after buying an additional 485,600 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Allergan in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,995,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective (down from $188.00) on shares of Allergan in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Allergan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $166.08 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.43.

AGN traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $162.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,924,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,530. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.78. The company has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.61. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $197.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. Allergan had a negative net margin of 54.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

