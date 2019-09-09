Spring Creek Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,506 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. 3M makes up 0.4% of Spring Creek Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in 3M by 202.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.94. 2,703,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,699. The company has a market capitalization of $94.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.49 and its 200 day moving average is $183.11. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $154.00 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.54.

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.