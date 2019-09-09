Sprouts (SPRTS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $508.00

Sprouts (CURRENCY:SPRTS) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Sprouts coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Sprouts has a total market capitalization of $379,897.00 and $508.00 worth of Sprouts was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sprouts has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SPRTS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2015. Sprouts’ total supply is 15,717,967,121,134 coins. The official website for Sprouts is www.sprouts-coin.org/en. Sprouts’ official Twitter account is @SproutCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sprouts can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sprouts directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sprouts should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sprouts using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

