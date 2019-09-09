StableUSD (USDS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $222,961.00

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. StableUSD has a market cap of $3.71 million and $222,961.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One StableUSD token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00009625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00215753 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.99 or 0.01254701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00088201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017409 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000379 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 3,739,041 tokens. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io.

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

