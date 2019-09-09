State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX) by 60.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,907 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Aratana Therapeutics were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PETX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 64,346.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,652 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Aratana Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Aratana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aratana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Aratana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PETX remained flat at $$4.92 during mid-day trading on Monday. Aratana Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $241.08 million, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aratana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Aratana Therapeutics Profile

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc, a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States. Its product portfolio includes small molecule therapeutics and therapeutic candidates. The company markets NOCITA, a post-operative analgesia for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; and canine osteosarcoma vaccine, live listeria vector for the treatment of dogs diagnosed with osteosarcoma in the United States.

