Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Steris were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort L.P. raised its position in Steris by 23.6% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 19,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Steris by 22.5% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Steris in the 1st quarter valued at about $579,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Steris during the second quarter worth about $682,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Steris by 82.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE traded down $9.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.29. The stock had a trading volume of 580,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,798. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.02 and a 200-day moving average of $137.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Steris had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $696.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

In related news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.78, for a total transaction of $15,557,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total transaction of $316,254.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,175 shares of company stock worth $22,688,470. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on STE. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Steris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.20.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

