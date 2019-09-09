Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,473 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.0% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% during the second quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $548,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,154.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,649,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 597,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,681,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,757 shares of company stock valued at $37,105,698 in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.21.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.72. 2,092,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,044,270. The company has a market cap of $1,069.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $93.96 and a one year high of $141.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

